The Frankfort Lions Club continues to collect used glasses, which are then delivered to regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers throughout the year.

At the recycling centers, volunteers clean, sort by prescription strength and package the eyeglasses. The recycled glasses are distributed to low- and middle-income communities in need.

Lions International

“Imagine if you could help a child read; an adult succeed in his job; (or) a senior maintain her independence,” said Bob Logan, a local Lions Club member.

“Donate glasses and save change someone’s life.”

Globally, 2.2 billion people live with vision impairment — one billion of those are preventable and correctable, according to the World Health Organization.

Since its founding in 1917, Lions International has been known for its mission  of "providing vision for all."

“You can drop off your usable eyewear at Lions-sponsored collection boxes — usually at an optical establishment — or the Capital City Activity Center,” Logan added.

The service organization also conducts vision screenings, equips hospitals and clinics, distributes medicine and raises awareness of eye disease and avoidable blindness.

For more information about the Frankfort Lions Club and its eyeglass recycling program, contact Logan at 502-871-5067 or leave a message.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription