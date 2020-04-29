032420_COVID-19_hb-7.jpg (copy)

A sign posted asking people to think of others as they shop hangs over the almost empty meat cooler at Save A Lot in this State Journal file photo.

A State Journal reader who is physically handicapped said she and her husband have been stopped twice trying to enter local stores together and inquired about the details of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order limiting customers to one per household.

According to the Frankfort woman, who suffers from a disability sustained in a motor vehicle accident, uses a cane and needs help getting around, she and her husband were told at both Walmart and Dollar General on Holmes Street that they couldn’t shop together.

Download PDF Executive Order

When asked about Executive Order 2020-275, Beshear Deputy Communications Director Sebastian Kitchen said the order specifically states that the one adult member per household limitation does not apply to “minors or to adult members of households that accompany one adult member of a household into a life-sustaining retail business who cannot be left without supervision or care because of their age or a disability or physical or mental impairment.”

It also says, “To the extent practicable, minors and adult members with a disability or physical or mental impairment should remain Healthy at Home.”

“’Doesn’t apply to anyone handicap or the elderly’ is not an accurate statement,” Kitchens continued. “If the adult member of the household cannot be left without supervision or care because of their age or a disability or physical or mental impairment, they are permitted to enter the life-sustaining retail business with the other adult member of the household.”

