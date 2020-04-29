A State Journal reader who is physically handicapped said she and her husband have been stopped twice trying to enter local stores together and inquired about the details of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order limiting customers to one per household.
According to the Frankfort woman, who suffers from a disability sustained in a motor vehicle accident, uses a cane and needs help getting around, she and her husband were told at both Walmart and Dollar General on Holmes Street that they couldn’t shop together.
When asked about Executive Order 2020-275, Beshear Deputy Communications Director Sebastian Kitchen said the order specifically states that the one adult member per household limitation does not apply to “minors or to adult members of households that accompany one adult member of a household into a life-sustaining retail business who cannot be left without supervision or care because of their age or a disability or physical or mental impairment.”
It also says, “To the extent practicable, minors and adult members with a disability or physical or mental impairment should remain Healthy at Home.”
“’Doesn’t apply to anyone handicap or the elderly’ is not an accurate statement,” Kitchens continued. “If the adult member of the household cannot be left without supervision or care because of their age or a disability or physical or mental impairment, they are permitted to enter the life-sustaining retail business with the other adult member of the household.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.