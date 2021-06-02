Holmes repaving

The resurfacing work will take place along Holmes Street starting at Meagher Avenue and extending north to the U.S. 127 interchange with the Thornhill Bypass. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Once work started on downtown’s newest state office building, the Mayo-Underwood building, Holmes Street was subjected to much traffic by heavy machinery.

That project was completed roughly more than a year and a half ago, road quality problems that resulted from it still remain. A reader asked if a previous report from the State Journal, that work on Holmes Street would begin this summer, was still accurate.

It is, per Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Stephanie Caros.

Caros said that a state contractor will begin working to resurface downtown traffic vein, which is part of U.S. 127, by the middle of this month.

Once work is completed on the West Frankfort Connector — also a part of U.S. 127 — and a small portion of Devil’s Hollow Road, Caros said the state contractor will turn their attention to to Holmes Street. 

The resurfacing work will take place along Holmes Street starting at Meagher Avenue and extending north to the U.S. 127 interchange with the Thornhill Bypass. Per the contract, resurfacing will be done on 1.03 miles of Holmes Street.

The contractor by then will have completed 0.87 miles of resurfacing to the West Frankfort Connector and 0.17 miles of Devil’s Hollow Road.

