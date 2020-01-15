Downtown Frankfort
A reader inquired about how the capital city's property tax rate stacks up against other towns in the state after Frankfort City Commission candidate Diane Strong made the comment in a story in Friday’s edition that “our taxes are stupid outrageous.”

The 2019 city tax rate in Frankfort — which is the 15th largest of Kentucky’s 539 cities and has a population of 27,621 — was 19.8 cents per $100 of assessed value on real estate. According to DataUSA, the majority of households in the state capital pay an average of $800-$1,499 in taxes.

The State Journal compared Frankfort's municipal tax rate with two other towns of comparable size — Jeffersontown, the 14th most populated city in the state with 27,997 residents, and Paducah, the 16th largest town with a population of 24,941 — and found Frankfort was in the middle.

At 14.01 cents per $100 of assessed value, Jeffersontown’s real estate tax rate was 29% lower than Frankfort’s last year, according to the Kentucky League of Cities. 

Paducah’s city tax rate is 31.2% higher at 26.1 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

