Based on feedback from the city’s parking operator, LAZ Parking, the recently approved program seems to largely be doing what the city had hoped.
LAZ Parking not only enforces proper usage of all on-street downtown parking spaces, it also operates the Ann Street parking garage.
Under the new regulations, downtown parking in the central business district is limited to two hours Monday through Friday. Failure to abide by the stated guidelines will result in a citation being issued.
City of Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley told The State Journal that the parking operator has been monitoring downtown parking enforcement since the program began earlier this year.
“We have seen increased turnover of parking spots in the two-hour zones, more available on-street parking and increased usage of the parking garage,” he explained.
“Another positive sign — we are writing fewer and fewer tickets as we go so it would seem that folks have begun to change behavior and understand the rules being enforced.”
According to the city’s website, a parking citation costs $10 if paid within 30 days. If the citation is paid between 31-60 days the price increases to $20. After 61 days, the cost is $40. Currently LAZ Parking only accepts online payment.
The website adds, “If a specific license plate has three outstanding citations at any time, the vehicle is subject to immobilization. If the vehicle is immobilized, all back due citations must be paid before the vehicle will be released.”
Those who are issued a ticket have the ability to appeal by providing the number of the citation and proof of daily/monthly parking payment showing that the ticket was issued in error at www.lazparking.com
As of mid-August, the parking operator had written 555 citations.
Cockley is optimistic with reports he has received from folks regarding interactions with parking ambassadors patrolling the streets.
“They are reported to be very nice and polite, which is obviously the goal,” he added.
