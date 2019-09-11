Solar power technology transforms the energy of the sun’s rays into electricity or heat. The most widely recognized solar panels — those on homes or in fields — use a photovoltaic solar (PV) system.
After noticing solar panels on the roof of the downtown YMCA, a State Journal reader inquired about how many city and county buildings use solar technology, which is cleaner than fossil fuels.
Three city buildings and one county property use solar power — the most abundant energy source on the planet.
City Hall and the East Frankfort Fire Station use solar panels for hot water heaters. The Juniper Hill Golf Course Pro Shop also sports solar panels but converts it to electricity.
The county does not use solar power in any of its buildings, according to Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod. However, there are solar panels at Lakeview Park.