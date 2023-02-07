After two years of steadily rising drug overdose death totals in Franklin County, one State Journal reader asked how many fatalities were recorded last year.

Unfortunately, numbers have yet to be released and likely won’t be for a few more months. However, if the trend is an indication we could be in for a rude awakening.

020723 2021 Ky drug overdose deaths

This graphic shows the 2021 age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths by county. Franklin County's rate was 69.5 per 100,000 population.  

