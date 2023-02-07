After two years of steadily rising drug overdose death totals in Franklin County, one State Journal reader asked how many fatalities were recorded last year.
Unfortunately, numbers have yet to be released and likely won’t be for a few more months. However, if the trend is an indication we could be in for a rude awakening.
Statewide 2,251 residents — a record number — died from drug overdoses in 2021, according to an annual report published by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center in conjunction with the University of Kentucky and Kentucky Public Health in June 2022. This equates to a nearly 15% increase over the previous year.
Among those drug overdose deaths, the majority — 79.6% — involved at least one type of opioid compared to 51% involving at least one kind of stimulant.
Franklin County seemingly stuck to that trend. Statistics indicate that in 2021 there were 34 drug overdose deaths — 14 more than the year before and nearly double the 18 that were recorded in 2019.
Locally, 28 of the 34 deaths in 2021 involved an opioid and 19 involved at least one type of stimulant.
In Franklin County the age-adjusted drug overdose rate rose from 43.8 per 100,000 residents to 69.5 per 100,000 residents from 2020 to 2021.
Franklin also had considerably higher numbers than our neighboring counties. Woodford was the only other county that saw an increase from 2020 to 2021 with 11 and 15 drug overdose deaths, respectively. Shelby County has held steady at 14 for each of the past three years, and Anderson, Henry and Owen counties have each seen decreases.
The coronavirus pandemic coupled with isolation, uncertainties and idle hands are some of the factors that experts say fueled the spike in drug overdose deaths.
It is expected that the 2022 numbers will be released mid-year.
