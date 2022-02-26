Franklin County isn’t just the seat of state government it is also home to the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS).
The Kentucky Historical Marker program was launched by the historical society in 1949. Since that time, more than 2,400 markers have been placed across the commonwealth to recognize sites, events and people considered important to local, regional, state and national history.
The Kentucky Historical Society reviews applications for markers once a year. Each application must include supporting documentation “based on reliable, original sources whenever possible.” It is KHS’ responsibility to certify the validity of each source.
Per the guidelines, KHS does not approve historical markers for:
• Living people or a person who has died less than 15 years ago. However, applications for individuals whose historical contributions were made more than 30 years ago will be considered.
• Purely genealogical or family subjects.
• An individual or business if the primary value of the marker is to provide financial benefit to or advertising for that person or business.
• A cemetery, unless someone significant and well-known to Kentucky history is buried there, or unless a historically significant event relates to it.
• A church, unless it is connected to a significant historical event or person that is meaningful to Kentucky’s overall history.
According to the KHS website, physical locations of each marker cannot create traffic hazards and must be acceptable to the property owner or the governmental agency having jurisdiction. Markers must be placed in locations easily accessible to the public. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet retains the final decision for marker placement on public highways.
One inquisitive State Journal reader, who has noticed quite a few markers around the county, asked just how many there are.
The answer is 72. In fact, there is even a historical marker in Franklin County for the W.A. Wentworth — “the father of the Kentucky Historical Society Highway Marker Program” — at the Old Capitol.
Here is an alphabetical list including locations of Franklin County’s 71 other historical markers:
• “Glen Willis” on Wilkinson Boulevard
• “1864 attack on Frankfort” at Broadway and Ann streets
• A Civil War reprisal on the Capitol grounds
• Amos Kendall (1789-1869) at 413 W. Broadway
• An Eminent Statesman — John Jordan Crittenden at Main and Washington streets
• Bibb-Burnley House on Wapping Street
• Buena Vista at the site of Robert S. Todd’s summer home on U.S. 421
• Captain Daniel Weisiger III at Main and Ann streets
• Confederates Here on the Old Capitol grounds
• Corner in Celebrities at Wapping and Washington streets
• Daniel Boone’s Grave in the Frankfort Cemetery on East Main Street
• Daniel Boone — pioneer in the Frankfort Cemetery
• Early Congregation at the St. John A.M.E. Church at 210 W. Clinton St.
• Early South Frankfort at 507 W. Second St.
• Emily Thomas Tubman House on Washington Street
• Emma Guy Cromwell (1865-1952) at 122 W. State St.
• First Baptist Church at 201 St. Clair St.
• First Baptist Church at 100 W. Clinton St.
• First Christian Church at 316 Ann St.
• First Methodist Church at 211 Washington St.
• First Presbyterian Church at 416 W. Main St.
• Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church at Ducker Station Road and U.S. 421 South
• Frankfort near the Frankfort Cemetery
• Frankfort at the Capitol overlook on U.S. 60
• Frankfort Chosen as Capitol near the Capitol on Capital Avenue and Todd Street
• Frankfort State Hospital and School Cemetery on Glenns Creek Road and Cold Harbor Drive
• Frankfort Union Station at Broadway and High streets
• Franklin County Hemp on Wilkinson Boulevard
• Franklin County, 1795 at the Capitol overlook on U.S. 60
• Garden Hall at 417 Wapping St.
• Garrard/Crittenden House at 300-302 Wilkinson Blvd.
• Good Shepherd Church at 310 Wapping St.
• Gov. George Madison (1763-1816) at 330 W. Broadway
• Governor’s Mansion at 100 Years at Governor’s Mansion
• Hiram Lodge #4 F.&A.M. at 308 Ann St.
• John Hampton House at 101 W. Main St.
• Justice Todd House at Wapping and Washington streets
• Kentucky State University on Maryland Avenue near entrance to KSU
• Kentucky’s Executive Mansion at Governor’s Mansion
• Kentucky African American Civil War Memorial in Greenhill Cemetery on East Main Street
• Leestown near entrance to Buffalo Trace Distillery on Wilkinson Boulevard
• Lewis and Clark in Kentucky-Frankfort Newspapers on St. Clair Mall
• Lewis and Clark in Kentucky-Kentucky Militia at Boone National Guard Center
• Lewis and Clark-Lewis and Shieheke and William Clark in Frankfort at 325 Ann St.
• Lexington & Ohio Railroad near the industrial park on U.S. 421
• Liberty Hall: A National Historic Landmark at 218 Wilkinson St.
• Lt. Presley N. O’Bannon, USMC at Frankfort Cemetery
• Macklin House at 212 Washington St.
• Melodye Park at Todd Street and Lawrenceburg Road
• Morehead House at Main and Washington streets
• Mr. Taylor’s Barber Shop at East Main Street and Langford Avenue
• New Capitol at Capital Avenue and Todd Street
• North Fork Baptist Church at 3660 Rocky Branch Road
• O.F.C.-Stagg Distillery at the entrance to Buffalo Trace Distillery on Wilkinson Boulevard
• Old State House on the Old Capitol grounds on Broadway
• Oliver Percy Rood 1845-1885 at Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill
• Paul Sawyier Boyhood Home at 100 W. Broadway
• Paul Sawyier Library at 319 Wapping St.
• Rev. Jesse R. Zeigler House (Frank Lloyd Wright House) at 509 Shelby St.
• Ruth Hanly Booe (1891-1973) at 112 E. Second St.
• Site of Love House at Wapping and Wilkinson streets
• Site of Winnie A. Scott Hospital at 228 E. Second St.
• State Arsenal on East Main Street
• Switzer Covered Bridge on KY 1262 in Switzer
• The Church of the Ascension at 311 Washington St.
• The Frankfort Barracks at Shelby and New streets
• The Frankfort Kentucky Reel at 222 W. Main St.
• The Old Mansion at High and Clinton streets
• Upper Benson Church near the Franklin-Anderson County line on U.S. 127 South
• Vest-Lindsey House at Wapping and Washington streets
• Veterans of American Revolution Elected Governor of Kentucky at Old Capitol
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.