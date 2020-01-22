Anyone who has ever driven on Versailles Road between 7 and 8 a.m. or been stalled in traffic on U.S. 127 South around 4:30 p.m. on a weekday can attest that the city’s population grows by thousands as commuters stream in to work in the capital city. One State Journal reader wanted to know what that number is.
Approximately 12,000 workers commute into Frankfort and Franklin County, according to 2018 numbers provided by the city. A large majority of workers, 81.7%, drive their own vehicles.
U.S. Census Bureau data indicates that the average one-way commute in Frankfort is 16.4 minutes — exactly 10 minutes shorter than the national average.
There is also a small portion of the workforce — 0.2% — who “super commute,” meaning they drive more than 90 minutes to work.
Not surprising for a state capital, public administration jobs comprise 28% of the city’s workforce, followed by education, health and social services at 15.5%.
Also, every employee who works in the Frankfort city limits has a 1.95% occupational tax imposed on all wages, salaries, commissions and compensation performed in the city. The total amount of city occupational taxes that workers pay is dependent on their salary regardless of where they live, said City Clerk Chermie Maxwell.
“According to the finance department, the revenue on occupational tax is around $18 million per year,” Maxwell said.