It was the cluck of the town when elected city leaders voted 4-1 on Jan. 24 to approve the urban chicken ordinance.

Commissioner Kyle Thompson was the lone opponent to the measure’s passage.

According to the ordinance, city residents are allowed to house a maximum of six non-crowing chickens in a fully-enclosed coop in a backyard that contains a 6-foot fence at least 25 feet from the nearest residence.

In order to keep chickens in the city property owners must have a valid permit from the planning department.

Two silkie chickens roam a yard in Franklin County. In January the Frankfort City Commission is passed an ordinance allowing people to keep chickens within the city limits. (State Journal file photo)

One State Journal reader questioned how many permits have been granted since the passage of the ordinance.

“To date, we have issued three chicken permits,” Eric Cockley, director of planning and community development, told The State Journal earlier this week.

“(We) have handed out one additional permit application to a citizen who we expect to apply in the near future,” he added.

Other requirements for keeping chickens in the city include:

• No perceptible odor from beyond the property line;

• No breeding or slaughtering;

• Manure must be used for composting a well-aerated garden compost pile or removed from the property;

• Henhouse/coop/tractor shall be kept free from trash and accumulated droppings or feed;

• All chicken feed shall be stored inside or in a weather- and rodent-resistant container designed to prevent access by animals.

Those who violate the ordinance will be issued a notice and will have a seven-day period to correct violations. Property owners are also subject to fines including $100 for the first offense; $200 for the second offense; and $300 each for subsequent offenses.

Those who fail to comply may face the potential removal of chickens from their property by an animal control officer as well as legal action.

