When strong storms and tornadoes — like those that struck parts of Kentucky last week — are forecast for the area, many local residents rely on the city and county’s tornado sirens to alert them.
There are a total of 32 tornado sirens in use — including 23 in the county and nine within Frankfort city limits, according to Ray Kinney, deputy director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management.
“There are very few places in the county that aren’t covered,” Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell stated, adding that the sirens are placed in populated areas throughout the city and county.
The city and county purchased 15 new tornado sirens from Federal Signal in 2015. Per the 10-year contract, the city pays roughly $13,000 a year to use five sirens and the remaining 10 sirens cost the county $27,000 per year to operate.
The newer tornado sirens, which cost approximately $40,000 each, also have a much larger radius than the older models.
Russell told The State Journal that some of the still functioning sirens were installed as early as 1955 and many were mounted after the April 3, 1974, tornado outbreak.
His office does all it can to keep those functioning because they are too old to repair and parts aren’t available any longer.
The emergency management office tests the sirens on the first Monday of every month at noon. However, Russell pointed out that not all tornadoes strike during daytime hours.
“It is important to remember when we get a nighttime tornado — like the other night — that these sirens are not made to wake people up,” he said, adding that having a weather radio or other ways of receiving alerts, such as the ReadyFrankfort app, is best.
To download the ReadyFrankfort app on a cellphone, visit https://www.frankfortema.org/ready-frankfort
Russell also suggests having a plan and preparing an emergency disaster kit in advance. The kit should include:
• One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days;
• A three-day supply of non-perishable food;
• A battery-powered or hand-crank weather radio;
• Flashlight;
• First-aid kit;
• Extra batteries;
• A whistle to signal for help;
• Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place;
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation;
• Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities;
• Manual can opener for food;
• Local maps;
• Cellphone with chargers and back-up battery.
Residents should keep the kit in a designated place where it will be ready in case of an emergency and make sure all family members know where it is located.
