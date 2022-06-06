Typically held to coincide with Arbor Day in April, Reforest Frankfort is an annual event where volunteers plant saplings in various locations across the city and county.
Since its inception more than a decade ago, participants have planted thousands of saplings and one inquisitive reader asked about the success rate of those plantings.
“Reforest Frankfort has been going on for quite a few years. I can think of at least three locations — out Lawrenceburg Road in the fields above the boat ramp, on Benson Valley Road at the boat launch parking lot and up on top of the hill at Cove Spring Park,” the reader wrote in an email. “I wonder if there has been any review given to how many survived.”
Alex Cunningham, whose title with the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites is special projects I urban forestry, told The State Journal that there is no exact sapling survival rate percentage because Reforest Frankfort has been hosted in a wide array of areas with different factors and organizations involved.
“I will say, the areas, such as Benson Valley have a lower success rate due to how they are maintained,” she explained.
“City owned areas, such as Cove Spring Park, have a much higher success rate because I can keep a closer eye on the growth and know the contributing factors better. Our staff is trained to maintain the planting areas,” she added.
In addition to planting trees, Reforest Frankfort participants are treated to live music, free lunch, educational exhibits and are given saplings to plant at home.
“Every seedling in the ground is a chance for the growth of a tree and all its benefits,” Cunningham stated.
