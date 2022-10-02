It’s been nine years since the city adopted the Fairness Ordinance — a law that protects people from being discriminated against in the workplace, public and housing based on their race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Following a 3-2 vote during a special-called city commission meeting on Aug. 29, 2013, Frankfort became the fifth Kentucky city to pass the Fairness Ordinance.

Fairness_Signs 082913_db.jpg

Supporters of the Fairness Ordinance hold up signs after the city commission passed it in this Aug. 29, 2013 State Journal file photo.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription