It’s been nine years since the city adopted the Fairness Ordinance — a law that protects people from being discriminated against in the workplace, public and housing based on their race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Following a 3-2 vote during a special-called city commission meeting on Aug. 29, 2013, Frankfort became the fifth Kentucky city to pass the Fairness Ordinance.
In the time since, 19 municipalities have also passed the civil rights law, per the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization founded in 1991 that aims to encourage cities to have comprehensive civil rights legislation that protects citizens from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and dismantles systemic racism.
The ordinance also established the Frankfort Human Rights Commission to review complaints and, if necessary, hold hearings between parties. The commission is composed of “seven nonpartisan members broadly representative of employers, proprietors, religious groups and the general public,” per the city’s website.
Members are appointed by the mayor — with city commission approval — to three-year terms and meet monthly on the first Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the City Hall conference room.
Frankfort Human Rights Commission members include Singer Buchanan Jr., Katherine Mueller, Lisa Gabbard, Katima Smith-Willis, Yolanda Davis, Robert B. Padgett and Anita Collins.
The ordinance also states that the mayor is the city’s fairness officer, unless the mayor designates an appointee.
Local attorney, Jason Apollo Hart, serves as fairness officer. In this position he “is empowered to resolve alleged discriminatory practices through informal mediation or by filing a complaint with either the state or local human rights commission who shall conduct a formal hearing and render a final solution,” the city’s website states.
An inquisitive State Journal reader questioned how many times Fairness Ordinance violations have been filed since its adoption and whether any citations or fines have been levied.
According to City Clerk Chermie Maxwell, there have been five complaints in total over that nine-year period — four prior to 2019 and one in the time since.
“We consider these complaints, not violations,” she told The State Journal. “Once an official complaint has been received, the Human Rights Commission fairness officer is tasked to investigate the complaint and recommend if it should move forward to the Human Rights Commission itself.”
The most recent complaint was determined to be unfounded because the Frankfort Human Rights Commission did not have jurisdiction over the entity that the complaint was filed against, Maxwell explained.
“Another complaint came in earlier this year, but was withdrawn and taken to the Kentucky Human Rights Commission,” she added.
Maxwell also noted that there have not been any citations or fines levied against any Frankfort businesses or individuals since the ordinance’s adoption.
In a State Journal story in 2019, former fairness officer Dan Egbers, who was appointed by former Mayor Bill May, said he knew of only four cases that had gotten to a point where a hearing was necessary. Two of the cases were race-related and the other two were based on disability.
He pointed out that the majority of complaints are resolved before a hearing is needed and many are referred to another agency, such as the Kentucky Human Rights Commission if it involves state employees.
“When they were talking about passing this ordinance, a lot of people were against it because they didn’t think it was necessary, and you could make the case,” Egbers told the newspaper at the time. “You know, in six years, we’ve had four cases, so maybe that’s some evidence that those people were correct, but without that structure there, there would be no place for those people to go.”
Sounds like the Frankfort Fairness Ordinance is working well. It may be a good deterrent to potential violators, thereby resulting in fewer infractions and fewer complaints. I'm glad Frankfort stepped up during the early days to state officially that we will not tolerate discrimination of any kind. And I'm glad the Fairness Ordinance continues to protect citizens from unfair actions. Acts and actions like this make me proud of my hometown!(Edited by staff.)
