For the curious Frankfort Plant Board customer who questioned whether the municipal utility is actively testing water quality since the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, there is good news.

“That does not affect our water supply,” Cathy Lindsey, FPB spokeswoman, told The State Journal this week. “We draw from the Kentucky River, which then feeds into the Ohio [River].”

FPB logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription