For the curious Frankfort Plant Board customer who questioned whether the municipal utility is actively testing water quality since the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, there is good news.
“That does not affect our water supply,” Cathy Lindsey, FPB spokeswoman, told The State Journal this week. “We draw from the Kentucky River, which then feeds into the Ohio [River].”
The same is true for Kentucky American Water customers. The company said in a statement that it is monitoring the situation and receiving updates.
“For water professionals like us who are not impacted by this situation, this is an opportunity to study the situation as well as build and improve further on our expertise and resiliency,” said Bob Money, Kentucky American Water’s water quality and environmental compliance manager.
“While the Kentucky River does connect to the Ohio River at Carrollton, it flows north into the Ohio River — not the other way around,” the company noted.
Earlier this month, 50 rail cars from a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near the town, which is close to the Pennsylvania state line. Fortunately no one was injured, but as fears grew about a potential explosion, officials — hoping to avoid an uncontrolled blast — evacuated the area and chose to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five of the train cars.
The cause of the derailment was likely due to a mechanical issue with a rail car axle, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which plans to release a preliminary report in the next few weeks.
Per the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the spill affected an estimated 7 miles of streams and killed approximately 3,500 fish.
The Associated Press reports that precautions are being taken to ensure that the contaminants that reached the Ohio River don’t make it into drinking water.
“The pollution, which continues to contaminate the area around East Palestine, created a nuisance, damage to natural resources and caused environmental harm,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wrote in a letter to Norfolk Southern, adding his office is considering legal action against the company.
Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency noted that the latest tests revealed that five wells, which supply drinking water to the town, are free from toxins and contaminates. However, the agency does recommend those who use private wells should test the water.
