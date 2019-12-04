Longer darkness in the winter months and recent paving projects on numerous state roads, including East Main Street, one of the city’s main arteries, prompted a State Journal reader to ask whether reflectors will be installed in the roads.
“They help drivers see the road especially in dark areas,” Evelyn Lockwood, of Frankfort, wrote in an email.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, reflectors will be installed on East Main Street (U.S. 60) and other recently paved multi-lane roads in Frankfort, including Georgetown Road (U.S. 460) and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (KY 1659).
However, the reflective pavement markers won’t be installed until next year.
“The new markers will be included in a district-wide pavement marker contract that is scheduled to be put out for bid this winter,” said Stephanie Caros, KYTC public information officer for District 5. “Work will be completed in 2020.”
East Main Street — from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Spaghetti Junction — was paved and the traffic pattern was converted from four lanes to two with a center left turn lane and bike lanes last month. HG Mays Corp. was awarded the resurfacing contract, which also includes improving the drainage structures and retrofitting sidewalks ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, in August.
On Wednesday, a crew with the Elliott Companies, an electrical contractor, could be seen updating traffic signals and detection loops on the stoplights on East Main Street.