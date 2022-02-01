Though most don’t know it by it’s scientific name, those who live and work near bourbon distilleries are quite familiar with Baudoinia compniacensis — the black fungus that coats houses, buildings, signs, vehicles, trees and other objects in the vicinity of distilleries.
Also known as distiller’s fungus or whiskey fungus, it is a black fungus that is velvety or crust-like and can reach 1-2 centimeters in thickness. Though distiller’s fungus is black in color, it is not Stachybotrys, which is often referred to as black mold.
But is it harmful to humans and animals who ingest the spores?
The State Journal reached out to Adam Leonberger, Franklin County Extension Agent for Horticulture.
“I’m not aware of any specific health risk or toxicity associated with distiller’s fungus (Baudoinia compniacensis),” he said.
“I did find a 2019 report from the Indiana Department of Health (ISDH), Environmental Public Health Division stating that no known health hazards, short- or long-term, have been reported.”
Baudoinia compniacensis can be found throughout North America, Europe and Asia and has the ability to withstand a large range of temperatures. However, it requires high relative humidity, periodic rain and can grow on a variety of surfaces, including plants, brick, metal, stainless steel, concrete and plastic.
It thrives in places where fermentation occurs. Distilleries are especially affected by the fungus because ethanol is off-gassed in the making of distilled spirits.
The fungus uses the ethanolic vapor to initiate germination and to express proteins in the fungus that allow it to tolerate high temperatures. The fungus can be found at other places where ethanol can off-gas into the environment uncontrolled, such as bakeries and bonded warehouses.
“When dealing with any fine particulates or mold removal, it is best to wear a N95 respirator, goggles, gloves, long pants, long sleeves, shoes and socks while cleaning surfaces,” Leonberger added.
According to research conducted by the ISDH, those who choose to consume produce visibly contaminated with Baudoinia compniacensis, or any fungus, should thoroughly wash any visible contamination prior to consumption.
Health risks to animals from Baudoinia compniacensis have not been reported.
There is not much research on how Baudoinia compniacensis impacts soil and water. If Baudoinia compniacensis or any other fungus is located in a private water well, the well should be disinfected and examined by a licensed well professional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
For those of us in the population with lung issues, I believe any fungus is dangerous - and would bet money that a pulmonologist would say the same thing. Perhaps the best professional to whom a question about the detrimental effects of black fungus from bourbon distilling would be health care professionals and not farming specialists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.