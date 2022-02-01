Though most don’t know it by it’s scientific name, those who live and work near bourbon distilleries are quite familiar with Baudoinia compniacensis — the black fungus that coats houses, buildings, signs, vehicles, trees and other objects in the vicinity of distilleries.

Also known as distiller’s fungus or whiskey fungus, it is a black fungus that is velvety or crust-like and can reach 1-2 centimeters in thickness. Though distiller’s fungus is black in color, it is not Stachybotrys, which is often referred to as black mold.

013122 Distiller's fungus

A bourbon warehouse at Buffalo Trace Distillery is covered in Baudoinia compniacensis — a black fungus that thrives in places where fermentation occurs. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

But is it harmful to humans and animals who ingest the spores?

The State Journal reached out to Adam Leonberger, Franklin County Extension Agent for Horticulture.

“I’m not aware of any specific health risk or toxicity associated with distiller’s fungus (Baudoinia compniacensis),” he said.

“I did find a 2019 report from the Indiana Department of Health (ISDH), Environmental Public Health Division stating that no known health hazards, short- or long-term, have been reported.”

Baudoinia compniacensis can be found throughout North America, Europe and Asia and has the ability to withstand a large range of temperatures. However, it requires high relative humidity, periodic rain and can grow on a variety of surfaces, including plants, brick, metal, stainless steel, concrete and plastic.

It thrives in places where fermentation occurs. Distilleries are especially affected by the fungus because ethanol is off-gassed in the making of distilled spirits.

The fungus uses the ethanolic vapor to initiate germination and to express proteins in the fungus that allow it to tolerate high temperatures. The fungus can be found at other places where ethanol can off-gas into the environment uncontrolled, such as bakeries and bonded warehouses.

“When dealing with any fine particulates or mold removal, it is best to wear a N95 respirator, goggles, gloves, long pants, long sleeves, shoes and socks while cleaning surfaces,” Leonberger added.

According to research conducted by the ISDH, those who choose to consume produce visibly contaminated with Baudoinia compniacensis, or any fungus, should thoroughly wash any visible contamination prior to consumption.

Health risks to animals from Baudoinia compniacensis have not been reported.

There is not much research on how Baudoinia compniacensis impacts soil and water. If Baudoinia compniacensis or any other fungus is located in a private water well, the well should be disinfected and examined by a licensed well professional.

