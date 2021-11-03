Boone National Guard Center

A Frankfort resident who lives close to the Boone National Guard Center on Minuteman Parkway questioned whether the city has a specific rule against noise near the base.

Chapter 131 in the Frankfort Code of Ordinances defines public disturbance noises as frequent, repetitive or continuous sounds in connection with “starting, operation, repair, rebuilding or testing of any motor vehicle, motorcycle, off-highway vehicle or internal combustion engine within a residentially zoned area;” “sounds from any building, structure, apartment or condominium which unreasonably interferes with the peace, comfort and repose of a person or persons on public or private property;” “sounds from portable audio equipment — including audio equipment in motor vehicles such as tape players, radios and compact disc players — operated at a volume so as to be audible greater than 50 feet from the source;” and “construction and industrial noises — including motorized construction and equipment operation, hammering, blasting, drilling and sawing — between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.”

According to the ordinance, noise from scheduled events at public parks, playgrounds, schools, festivals and entertainment events are exempt as long the proper permits have been obtained.

With the exception of funerals and special occasions when the City Commission permits, the ordinance also states that it is unlawful for any band to play music or parade in city streets on Sundays.

This image from the Joint Land Use Study shows the map of the base and noise contours. 

“The city’s noise ordinance does not apply to the Boone National Guard Center,” Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams told The State Journal earlier this week.

A 2013 Boone Center Joint Land Use Study — a cooperative land use planning initiative between Franklin County, the City of Frankfort, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, the Boone National Guard Center and Capital City Airport and other entities responsible for planning, development, and communication in the region — notes a noise analysis conducted as part of a 2005 environmental assessment found that noise in excess of 65 A-weighted decibels (dBA) was “almost wholly contained on installation and airport property.”

The A-weighted decibel scale is based on both sound level intensity and how the human ear responds.

The analysis also found that noise occurs beyond the National Guard center.

“Input from residents and stakeholders indicates noise exposure in areas west of Boone Center along U.S. 60, such as Hunter’s Trace subdivision and Hawkeegan neighborhood and neighborhoods to the east of the runway centerline in South Frankfort,” the report states.

