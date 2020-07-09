Most notably known as the final resting place for frontierman Daniel Boone, the historic Frankfort Cemetery is also home to a monument dedicated to Confederate States of America soldiers.
A reader asked for information on the monument and its history.
The monument, which sits amid a circle of Confederate graves, is composed of a limestone base, a granite pedestal and a white marble statue depicting a young Confederate soldier wearing a knee-length coat with a cape, slouch hat and boots. Both of his hands rest on the muzzle of his rifle, and a pouch with “CS” on it hangs from his belt.
The monument was erected in May 1892 likely by the United Confederate Veterans, an association of former Confederate soldiers.
Inscribed on the front is the following:
“Our Confederate Dead 1861-1865
They sleep — what need to question now
If they were right or wrong?
They know ere this whose cause was
Just in God the father’s sight.
They wield no warlike weapons now.
Return no foeman’s thrust:
Who but a coward would revile
An honored soldier’s dust.”
A flagpole on the site flies the first national flag of the Confederacy, which consists of seven white stars on a blue canton with a field of three alternating stripes, two red and one white. The flag, not to be confused with the Confederate battle flag, which contains a red background split by a blue X that is decorated with white stars, was flying during a reporter’s visit on Thursday.
The monument was one of 60 from the Civil War era that were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in July 1997 as part of the Civil War Monuments of Kentucky Multiple Property Submission.
During the war between the states, soldiers were buried in the cemetery, according to a letter penned by Cpl. Lyman B. Hannaford of the 103rd Ohio Infantry and dated April 2, 1863.
“They are planting (as soldiers term it) a good many soldiers here — almost one per day. That is a good many for the number of troops here,” he wrote.
The Frankfort Cemetery was incorporated in February 1844 and the first plot of land was purchased the following year when Daniel Boone and his wife, Rebecca Boone, were re-intered, becoming the first to be buried there.
The Frankfort Cemetery Co. deeded Lot 1, used as a burial place for slaves and Blacks, and Lot 2, for the indigent, to the trustees of the city, according to the cemetery website.
The only other monument in Frankfort that has earned a designation on the National Register of Historic Places is the Colored Soldiers Monument, located in Green Hill Cemetery about a mile east on East Main Street. It is the only Kentucky monument that honors the Black soldiers who participated in the Civil War and only one of four in the entire country.
The Colored Soldiers Monument is made of limestone pillar and was erected by the Women’s Relief Corps No. 8, an auxiliary of the Grand Army of the Republic, on July 4, 1924.
The front inscription reads “In memory of the Colored Soldiers Franklin County, Kentucky, who fought in the Civil War 1861-1865." The names of 142 Black soldiers from Central Kentucky are listed around the column.
