Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city with a $6.75 million ceremonial check for the project with $5.5 million coming from a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant and an additional $1.25 million by way of the FTA Section 5311 Program.
A State Journal reader posed several questions about the new transit center/parking garage planned for Parcels B and C in downtown Frankfort recently. Project Manager Chuck Knowles was quick to respond to the newspaper’s inquiries.
Will it be a city and/or commercial bus and trolley depot?
Knowles: The design requirements in the invitation for bids (IFB) include a covered, two-lane driveway between Clinton and Mero streets. This driveway will provide loading/unloading of Frankfort Transit vehicles (buses, vans, trolley, etc.) and commercial buses serving the Capital Plaza Hotel.
Will there be offices in the building?
Knowles: The design requirements in the IFB include a 5,000-square-foot enclosed area that will provide administrative office space for Frankfort Transit staff and a public waiting area with restrooms and vending.
Will there be a restaurant in the building?
Knowles: There will not be a restaurant in the transit center/parking garage.
What kind of outdoor space will there be?
Knowles: The parking garage is expected to use nearly the entire piece of property set aside for the project. There will be very little, if any, public outdoor space.
What will be the size, footprint and height of the transit center/parking garage?
Knowles: The city expects the entire 122-foot by 299-foot piece of property to be used by the parking structure itself. This piece of property is immediately adjacent to the back (east) side of the existing Capital Plaza Hotel. The city does not have a fixed height at this time. However, there has been an environmental commitment made that the parking structure will not exceed five stories in height.
How much of the grassy field will it take up?
Knowles: As stated, the 122-foot by 299-foot piece of property is approximately 0.84 acres. This represents approximately 7% of the total 11.9 acres comprising Parcels B and C.
Will there still be room for other structures in the Parcel B and C area?
Knowles: The remaining approximately 93% of Parcels B and C will be redeveloped by the property owner and their developer.
Exactly where will the transit center/parking garage be located?
Knowles: The property fronts on Clinton Street and extends 299 feet toward Mero Street.
Is the transit center expected to be a generator of business activity?
Knowles: Not directly as Frankfort Transit staff and users will occupy the facility. However, the transit center/parking garage will support accessibility to existing and future downtown Frankfort businesses.
(3) comments
Can we hold high school and university graduations in it?
Will there be venue for concerts and other prouctions in it?
Should we expect business expos and other demonstration events in it?
What about regional basketball tourneys? Book fairs? Comic cons? Other events to draw in tourist and local dollars to our downtown?
Never mind, I already know the answer.
No Ceci , the wealthy private developer, Mr Johnson , didn’t want that for his … I mean our City.
I’m glad it will have bathrooms for the homeless.
