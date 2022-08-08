Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city with a $6.75 million ceremonial check for the project with $5.5 million coming from a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant and an additional $1.25 million by way of the FTA Section 5311 Program.

A State Journal reader posed several questions about the new transit center/parking garage planned for Parcels B and C in downtown Frankfort recently. Project Manager Chuck Knowles was quick to respond to the newspaper’s inquiries.

Transit center/parking garage

A sign shows where the soon-to-be constructed transit center/parking garage will be built in downtown Frankfort Monday as a worker mows the grassy lot in the background. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription