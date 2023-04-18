Cast iron — the material used on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant warning pads on the Second Street corridor — is both more durable and natural looking. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Years of meticulous planning and construction came to fruition last year when improvements to the Second Street corridor were unveiled.
However, it was one detail in particular that caught the eye of an inquiring State Journal reader — the material used on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant warning pads.
These pads, which are used near intersections, contain raised bumps that can be felt through shoes or when using a cane to alert those with visual impairments of a right of way and to orient them to the direction of traffic flow.
The reader asked whether the cast iron warning pads were intentionally designed to rust for aesthetic purposes.
“The short answer is yes,” explained Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager, who told the newspaper material was selected for use on the Second Street corridor project due to its durability and natural appearance as they are exposed to weather.
“These cast iron warning pads will last many decades with little change if left unfinished,” he stated.
According to EJ — the company that makes the Duralast cast iron warning pads — an independent lab found the wear index of the product was more than 500 times that of composite warning plates and are engineered to outlast the sidewalks in which they are permanently embedded.
“The natural, rust colored appearance that results from weather exposure is called patination or patina,” Knowles added. “The cast iron’s patina is actually good as it provides a thin, protective layer of oxides and acts to slow down further corrosion.”
Because cast iron is resistant to the elements, snow plows and snow-melting chemicals, it is a natural fit for severe climates, per the manufacturer.
The company notes that the warning pads are made in the United States from recycled materials and that cast iron is an environmentally responsible product that is completely recyclable.
