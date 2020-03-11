With a large number of state government employees, legislators, lobbyists and visitors coming and going each day, one State Journal reader wanted to know what steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Capitol.
In addition to extra cleanings, a decision was made to close the seating area in the cafeteria and Gov. Andy Beshear has asked everyone to practice "social distancing" in the building, which houses all three branches of state government.
“We ought to be modeling behavior here at the Capitol that we want other people to be engaging in,” Beshear said Wednesday.
Currently, visitors are allowed in the building.
“This is still everybody’s Capitol,” the governor added. “We would highly recommend that if you are sick you don’t come into the Capitol because you shouldn’t be leaving your home.”
As of Wednesday morning, eight cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Kentucky — five in Harrison County; two in Fayette County; and one in Jefferson County.
On Tuesday, Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary Gerina Whethers advised state employees exposed to COVID-19 not to come to work and to telecommute if possible. The governor also freed up 10 days of paid sick leave for those diagnosed with the virus.
Nonessential out-of-state travel for state employees has been suspended and Beshear recommends that businesses follow suit.
All state prisons and similar facilities have been closed to visitors, and inmates will be given a free phone call and time to interact with loved ones over social media.
“Given the confined spaces, we believe this is necessary,” Beshear said.
He also recommended that folks refrain from attending large social gatherings and urged that churches across the state cancel services this weekend.
“I don’t believe that whether you go to church during this period of time is a test of faith,” he said. “I believe God gives us wisdom to protect each other and we should do that.”
Earlier in the week, nursing homes and long-term care facilities were asked to close their doors to visitors in an effort to protect the elderly, a demographic that has been hit hard by the virus.
Locally, the Capital City Activity Center Board of Directors has suspended all activities through April 14, at which time the situation will be reevaluated.
Lunch is still being served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and home meals will be delivered. However, to enter the building, visitors need to have their temperature checked. Those with temperatures of 99 or higher will not be allowed to enter.
Beshear also asked state school systems to develop plans to close on short notice if necessary.
“While we’re not there yet, it is very possible that in the future we will have to ask schools in Kentucky to close down for a period of time,” he added.
On Wednesday, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville suspended in-person classes.
Beshear also canceled the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol, and Kentucky Electric Cooperatives nixed it annual Frankfort Youth Tour, which brings 150 high school juniors to the capital city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.