An observant reader noticed that a few streets in the area have been painted with white bottles with yellow and orange circles inside them and asked about their origin.

The spraypainted stencils show the route for cyclists participating in the 4th annual Bourbon Burn this weekend. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The spray-painted stencils show the route for cyclists participating in the 4th annual Bourbon Burn this weekend. The three-day tour, which began Friday and ends Sunday, combines a variety of rides with stops at area bourbon distilleries.

On Saturday, riders will be in and around Frankfort, Georgetown and Midway. Those participating in the 73.4-mile long ride will be welcomed at Buffalo Trace, Glenns Creek, Castle & Key and Goodwood Brewery. Riders on the 103.5-mile century route will make stops at Buffalo Trace, Glenns Creek, Castle & Key, Three Boys Farm Distillery and Goodwood Brewery.

Motorists in the area are asked to safely and respectfully pass cyclists. According to Kentucky law, when passing, drivers must give cyclists three feet of room.

For more information on the cycling tour, visit www.bourboncountryburn.com.

