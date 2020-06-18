Frankfort’s former sister city relationship had waned, and some local residents were looking for a new sister city that shared some common ground.
They found one in Shimamoto, Japan, which became Frankfort’s Sister City on March 5, 2017.
“It’s a small town, about the same size as Frankfort,” said Bill Marshall, chairman of the Frankfort Sister Cities Commission.
“It’s a beautiful little town, between Osaka and Kyoto. A lot of people live in Shimamoto and work in either city.”
Frankfort is the fourth Kentucky town to have a sister city in Japan. Lexington and its Japanese sister city share an interest in the horse industry, and with Georgetown and Owensboro the common interest is the auto industry.
For Frankfort and Shimamoto, it’s whiskey.
Suntory, a distillery in Shimamoto, merged with Jim Beam in 2014 to form Beam Suntory. Frankfort has a Jim Beam Old Grand-Dad plant on U.S. 460.
“It was kind of neat in a way that we share our last signature industry,” Marshall said.
The Marshall and his wife, Eri, spoke to the Frankfort City Commission in 2015 about becoming sister cities with Shimamoto.
“They were OK with it,” Marshall said. “They said it was OK to get some information and see if it was something to consider.”
Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Carmen Inman provided a packet of information about Frankfort, and a group from Shimamoto came to Frankfort.
“They budgeted for three representatives to come here, two from city hall and an educator,” Marshall said. “They were here for two weeks, and took them to different places in Frankfort.”
Frankfort and Shimamoto went through Sister Cities International to finalize their partnership.
Frankfort’s previous sister city had been a town in the Dominican Republic.
“That was 20 years ago or so,” Marshall said. “It went dormant and kind of faded away.”
Frankfort’s current partnership is going well.
“We have pretty good support in town,” Marshall said, “My wife is from Japan. We’ve done a couple of things. We have the Frankfort JAPAN Club.
“In normal times there’s a meeting once a month, usually at Paul Sawyier Public Library. There are probably a dozen or so parents and kids that come.”
The club isn’t meeting right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Eri teaches the Japanese language,” Marshall said. “Right now it’s on Zoom, and she’s doing that for a couple of folks. There are a couple of missionaries who’ve been to Japan who have been learning the language, and there’s a lady whose father is Japanese, and she’d like her daughter, who’s about 8, to learn a little about the language.
“We’ve been at the Odd Fellows Market. They allowed us to have a booth there in the summer, and that was more exposure.”
The club is happy to help those thinking about traveling to Japan.
“Anyone who wants to travel to Japan can contact us,” Marshall said. “Japan is such a beautiful country, and it’s as safe as any place you can imagine. Kyoto has temples and shrines, and it’s a 20-minute train ride from Shimamoto.”
In 2018, a group of 16 students and five teachers from Second Street School went to Shimamoto.
Marshall sees that as one of the benefits of the Sister Cities program.
“I think one of the biggest things is the ability for student exchange,” he said. “We were working on getting more of that until everything slowed down. Sister Cities started in the ’50s, under President Eisenhower. It was the post-war era, and it was a good help to the healing process.
“It’s like a grassroots diplomacy. It’s hard to get mad at each other if you’re exchanging kids to go to school.”
