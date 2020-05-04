Last year, the Frankfort City Commission voted 3-2 to prohibit all bicycles in city-owned Leslie Morris Park, home of the Fort Hill Civil War site.
Mayor Bill May cast the deciding vote, agreeing with Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett that biking, especially mountain bikes, in the 128 acres that surround the 12 acres of Fort Hill could clash with preservation of the historic site.
Construction of a multiuse trail that was designed to be at least 300 feet from any environmental, historical or archaeological sites began in October 2018. Troy Hearn, who helps design and construct similar projects for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Boy Scouts working toward their Eagle Scout rank helped clear the trail using $3,000 in funding from Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites; $500 from the Bluegrass Chapter of the Kentucky Mountain Biking Association; and $1,200 from Strong Properties, owner of the adjacent Urban Woods apartments.
City commissioners who approved the bike ban expressed concern that allowing bikers in the park could possibly damage the site where a Civil War skirmish between a Frankfort militia and Confederate troops took place.
A State Journal reader questioned whether bicycles are permitted on paved paths to the park's picnic shelter.
According to Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, biking is allowed on roads meant for vehicular traffic only.
“Meaning they are permitted only on the main access road into and out of Fort Hill,” he explained. “You can ride bikes up to Sullivan House and the picnic shelter. Access beyond that point on bikes is prohibited.”
Pickens added that the paved walking trails and the natural dirt trails are for walking and maintenance vehicles only.
Following the city commission vote, May asked the parks department and City Manager Keith Parker to look into the possibility of bike paths at all other city parks that have adequate space. The mayor added that there has been no commitment of funds toward the project and any substantial expense would need city commission approval.
Last week, the city commission heard about the possibility of creating a conservation easement at Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill that could ban certain activities — such as bicycling — in the park permanently.
Frankfort resident Nicole Konkol initially explained the process at a commission meeting in February.
“Basically, the current landowner says, OK, we realized we have significant cultural historic natural resources on this plot of land. We want to protect those,” she said. “So the landowner finds an easement holder, they sit down and have a conversation, and they lay out a map and they say: For the particular use for this plot of land, these activities can be done here and these activities can’t be done here.”
An easement cannot be changed other than to add more restrictions or expand the boundaries.
Without the conservation easement, future city leaders could reverse the current ban.
At last week’s meeting, city leaders unanimously OK’d a motion directing city staff to write a nonbinding letter of intent to draft a conservation easement concerning the park, despite City Solicitor Laura Ross’ concerns that the easement could be deemed unconstitutional if not drafted propertly.
“We have a really strict prohibition against binding future legislative bodies from taking legislative action,” Ross said. “And so if we do a perpetual easement that restricts what we do with the land, we just need to make sure we are not running afoul of that constitutional and statutory provision.”
Bluegrass Land Conservation, a nonprofit organization, may work with the city to place the conservation easement in Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill, but the matter likely won’t be ready to go to its board until its September meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
