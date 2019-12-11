Two years ago, plans were discussed to possibly move Frankfort’s downtown YMCA to the Mayo-Underwood Building.
Today, those plans are no longer.
Jerry Grasso, vice president of marketing and communications of the YMCA of Central Kentucky, confirmed this to The State Journal after a reader asked about the status of the plan.
"We did in fact, look at it a couple of years ago, but decided it wasn’t a fit," Grasso said via email.
The four-story, 385,000 square-foot Mayo-Underwood Building, which houses nearly 1,600 state employees, opened in October.
Frankfort YMCA Board Chair and local attorney Paul Harnice said the plan fell through because of financing issues.
"We looked at that in very much detail," he said.
Harnice would not comment on what plans, if any, are in the works.
Outgoing Downtown Frankfort Inc. Executive Director Kelly Everman said while she hasn't participated in many of the conversations about the YMCA's future, she is under the impression it's the YMCA's desire to remain downtown.
She said she is also is feeling positive about the future of Parcels B and C.
Hazard developer Marty Johnson and his company New Frankfort Development LLC recently won the bid to acquire the 12-acre former Capital Plaza space downtown.
The land beneath the downtown YMCA on West Broadway Street is part of Parcel C. The property is 1.8 acres.
He told The State Journal in November he hopes “to get a deal done for a new YMCA.”
What are those plans? Johnson said it's too early to say, however, a new YMCA is mentioned in Frankfort’s Downtown Master Plan.