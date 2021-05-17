Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the wheels on Frankfort Transit buses — including the 35-foot Gillig that accommodates 32 passengers and two wheelchairs on the Fast Connect route and the trolley that stops at many capital city attractions — were going round and round. 

The driver opens the doors of Frankfort Transit's new 35-foot Gillig, which can accommodate 32 passengers and two wheelchairs and runs the Purple or Fast Connect Route, as a passenger waits to get on at the corner of Schenkel Lane and Thornhill Bypass in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

According to Frankfort Transit Superintendent Jennifer Hall, buses provided approximately 500 trips per day during the week and 150 trips on Saturdays on deviated-fixed routes before COVID hit.

Deviated-fixed routes, which are open to the general public and those with disabilities, keep a set timetable. However, riders can request deviations of up to ¾ mile off the route to a specific location. Deviations cost 50 cents one way and must be reserved before 2:30 p.m. on the day prior to the deviation.

“At the beginning of COVID, we saw a dramatic decrease in ridership and limited the number of routes servicing the area,” Hall told The State Journal. “We have seen a slight increase in ridership and we expect it to continue through the summer.” 

When Frankfort Transit sees an increase in ridership it plans to resume the Fast Connect route — which travels the perimeter of the city, connects to shopping centers and only makes eight stops in order to shave valuable time travel for passengers going from one side of the city to the other.

As for the trolley, it runs from April to October. However, Frankfort Transit has yet to start it up for the season due to a decrease in riders.

“We intend to begin it before the end of the season, but I don’t have a firm start date for either route at this time,” Hall added.

One hurdle Frankfort Transit, like many businesses, is facing is staffing. More staff is needed before routes can be resumed.

Hall said there are several employment opportunities available at Frankfort Transit. Applications can be found at https://secure4.entertimeonline.com/ta/6140073.careers?CareersSearch

Hall also stressed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky Department for Public Health and Frankfort Transit still mandate that face masks be worn on public transportation. Those not wearing masks at bus stops will be assisted to demand response vehicle and those that remove masks during transit will be denied service.

For a Frankfort Transit schedule or more information, visit https://www.frankfort.ky.gov/630/Frankfort-Transit-Routes---COVID-Respons

