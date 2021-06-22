Earlier this month the Franklin County Health Department Board of Health announced its home health agency will close on June 30 due to expenses exceeding the revenue generated by the program.

The agency, which is not accepting any new patients before it closes, provides in-home services for illness, injury and postoperative needs including skilled assessments; medication teaching and monitoring; intravenous injections, infusions and fluids; wound care; antibiotics; tube maintenance; and ostomy care and management. Other services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and short-term home health aide.

The board of health sent out a Request for Proposals (RFP) to sell its home health Certificate of Need, but took no action after discussing the potential sale at its June 9 meeting.

According to KRS 216B.061, a certificate of need from the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services is necessary in order to establish a health facility; obligate a capital expenditure which exceeds the minimum amount; make a substantial change in bed capacity, health services or a project; acquire major medical equipment; alter an area or specific location designated on a certificate or license; and transfer an approved certificate of need for the establishment of a new health facility or the replacement of a licensed facility.

FCHD Director Judy Mattingly told The State Journal this week that there are 10 other home health agencies licensed to serve Franklin County.

They include: Amedisys Home Health; Baptist Health Home Care; Caretenders; Commonwealth Home Health; Encompass Home Health of Kentucky; Innovative Senior Care Home Health Agency; Interim Healthcare of Northern Kentucky; Kindred at Home; Saint Joseph Home Care; and WEDCO Home Health Agency. Interim Healthcare of Northern Kentucky is limited to patients 18 and younger and WEDCO Home Health Agency is limited to supply-only patients.

