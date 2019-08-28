Over the past several months, motorists have dealt with lane closures and delays compliments of numerous projects on the throughofare that connects Louisville Road (U.S. 60) with both Shelby Street and the state Capitol.
Since April, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has milled and repaved Lafayette Drive, as well as performed rail mowing and tree trimming.
KYTC contract crews began by painting the rails and beams on the bridge over Lafayette Drive in mid-July and are now in the process of painting the rest of it in what several State Journal readers, who inquired about the bridge, termed “Carolina blue.”
Shelli Venable, KYTC District 5 spokeswoman, said even though it looks as though the work is nearly finished, it is still a work in progress.
“This beautification project is not yet complete, as two Kentucky logos and a ‘Welcome to Frankfort’ will be added,” she said.
Venable said she couldn’t give an exact estimate for a completion date but expects it will be in the next month “if not sooner.”
“It’s really up to the contractor and their workload,” she added.
She also didn’t disclose any additional details about the dimensions or color of the logos and welcome banner.
The state of Lafayette Drive has been previously featured in You Asked. In April, a State Journal reader asked about the nature of repairs that KYTC had completed, as the road surface was pocked with potholes.
Now that the road has been repaved and striped and a broad timeline in place, drivers, who have waited months for the project to come to a close, are looking forward to the road reopening once and for all.