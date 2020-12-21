Historically, the probability for there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day in the Capital City is 13%, according to data compiled from 1981-2010 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information.
The last time Frankfort had 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25 was in 1969. The deepest snow cover on Christmas ever was 5 inches in 1963 and the snowiest was 3.5 inches in 1948.
So what is the weather forecast for Franklin County this Christmas?
The National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting a 50% chance of rain and snow showers on Christmas Eve with a high near 39. Overnight lows will dip to around 15 with a 20% chance of snow showers.
On Christmas Day expect partly sunny skies with a high near 26 and overnight lows dropping to around 17 Friday night.
NWS records show that Christmas 2000 was the coldest at -1 degree and an average low temperature of 9.5 degrees.
In 1964, Frankfort set a record for the warmest Dec. 25 at 70 degrees. The highest average temperature on Christmas Day was 59 degrees in 1979. The wettest Dec. 25 was recorded in 1895 when the Capital City received 2.4 inches of rain.
