On Wednesday, Frankfort Transit began operating limited services and not charging passengers for rides.
The route schedule normally used on Saturdays is being run daily from 6:45 a.m. to 6:05 p.m., according to Superintendent Jennifer Hall, who added that demand response — a one-way, door-to-door service that requires a reservation 24 hours in advance — is still available for medical appointments and dialysis patients only.
“We are looking to the Franklin County Health Department, emergency management and city and state officials for guidance on any necessary changes to the schedule,” she told The State Journal.
Hall said Frankfort Transit has always had strict guidelines for preventing the spread of illness on its vehicles and within its office at City Hall. Drivers always sanitize their buses at the beginning and end of each day but have added an additional disinfectant cycle following the midday lunch turnover.
“Staff came in over the weekend and conducted a ‘deep cleaning’ on all vehicles and we have added more wipes and sanitizing spray on each vehicle to provided extra sanitizing as needed,” she said.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed numerous businesses and schools statewide, Frankfort Transit’s ridership numbers have not fallen.
However, Hall is asking passengers to help prevent the spread of the virus by refraining to use public transportation if sick; covering all coughs and sneezes using the inside of the elbow; and practicing social distancing by keeping 6 feet from other passengers.
“The drivers have volunteered extra time as needed for additional cleanings and helping to transport at-risk passengers. I am always impressed with the community service attitude that all Frankfort Transit staff exemplify,” Hall said.
“We truly care about this community and we are very diligent in keeping everyone safe.”
For more information or a Frankfort Transit schedule, visit www.frankfort.ky.gov; email Hall at jmhall@frankfort.ky.gov; or call 502-875-8565.
