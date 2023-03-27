Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance prompting one State Journal reader to question what the drug is.

Known as “gas station heroin,” tianeptine is an unregulated drug with no known medical use that produces opioid-like effects if abused or misused and is available online and at convenience stores. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tianeptine — which is called ZaZa, Tianaa, TD Red and Pegasus in the U.S. — has been linked to serious harm, overdoses and death.

032723 Gas station heroin

Products such as Tianaa and ZaZa contain tianeptine, a drug that is not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office/Madisonville Police Dept., Tennessee)

