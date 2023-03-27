Products such as Tianaa and ZaZa contain tianeptine, a drug that is not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office/Madisonville Police Dept., Tennessee)
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance prompting one State Journal reader to question what the drug is.
Known as “gas station heroin,” tianeptine is an unregulated drug with no known medical use that produces opioid-like effects if abused or misused and is available online and at convenience stores. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tianeptine — which is called ZaZa, Tianaa, TD Red and Pegasus in the U.S. — has been linked to serious harm, overdoses and death.
The FDA first warned of the highly addictive drug — which is banned in Alabama, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio — in November 2018. Though approved to treat depression and anxiety in other countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America, the FDA noted “serious adverse events” associated with tianeptine.
Side effects from abusing or misusing tianeptine alone or in combination with other antidepressants or anti-anxiety medication include agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma and death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that clinical effects of tianeptine abuse and withdrawal can mimic opioid toxicity and note that the drug has the potential to be abused by former opiate drug users. Between 2000 and 2017, at least 218 calls regarding tianeptine were made to poison control centers, per the CDC — though it remains uncertain when the drug became publicly available in the U.S.
“Today, Kentucky became a safer place. Until now, someone looking for a heroin-like high could walk into certain places or buy this harmful product online,” stated Beshear. “We’re committed to protecting Kentuckians from this kind of harm, and if someone is struggling with abuse, we’re here to help.”
