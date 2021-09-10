A State Journal reader who has lived in the neighborhood subdivision for 11 years inquired about the “green stuff” covering the water that renders it unusable for those who want to go out on the lake.
The reader said the “green stuff,” which looks like a form of algae, covers Duckers Lake for at least six months during warm weather.
According to Franklin County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Keenan Bishop, most of what is covering the water is not algae.
“The majority of what’s there is, in fact, duckweed, and very common,” he explained, adding it is hard to find a pond without it.
Duckweed is a flowering aquatic plant also known as water lentils because they float on or just beneath the surface of still- or slow-moving bodies of fresh water. The species is common in the U.S. and Canada, but tricky to identify due to its small size.
“I found very little filamentous algae, but there is some there,” Bishop said after a visit to Duckers Lake.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources defines filamentous algae — also referred to as “pond scum” — as long threads formed by individual algae cells linked together that intertwine forming a mat that resembles wet wool. Filamentous algae is one of the most common aquatic weed problems in the state.
“(There is) also some primrose along the shore and a little of what looks to be one of the milfoils down under,” Bishop added.
Primrose contain 1- to 2-inch yellow flowers with four to five petals and green to reddish leaves depending on species. Primrose stands erect on the shoreline but has long runners (up to 16 feet) that creep across wet soil and float on the surface of the water.
Though aggressive, water milfoil is not native to Kentucky and was likely brought to the U.S. as an aquarium plant, according to Fish and Wildlife. It resembles small feathers and contains thick, multi-branched reddish stems with gray-green leaves. Milfoil forms underwater mats that can become topped-out at the water’s surface.
“But what everyone is seeing is duckweed,” Bishop stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.