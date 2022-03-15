While Senate Bill 98 initially gained traction in the Senate, it has hit a few speed bumps in the House.

Last September, the Finance and Administration Cabinet closed Capital Avenue between the Capitol and Annex and erected a barrier that prohibits vehicles from entering the area.

“Upon recommendation of state and federal security professionals, bollards will be installed at the East and West ends of the portion of Capital Avenue that runs between the Capitol and the Annex, making the area between the floral clock and the Capitol rose garden accessible only to pedestrian traffic,” the state’s Finance and Administration Cabinet said at the time, adding that a site evaluation conducted by federal security partners following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks recommended additional security measures “be taken at the Capitol to reduce exposure to vehicle-borne explosive devices.”

031522 You Asked - Capitol loop

Legislators and visitors walk near the Capitol loop on Tuesday afternoon. A barrier was created last fall to keep vehicular traffic from accessing the road between the Capitol and Annex. If passed, Senate Bill 98 would reopen the loop to vehicle traffic. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

In January, Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, the sponsor of SB 98 — legislation that would reopen the portion of Capital Avenue between the Annex and Capitol to vehicular traffic — called the action taken to close the road “a mistake.”

“During my 12 years serving in the legislature, I often hear from constituents how much they enjoy visiting the state Capitol. One reason they enjoy it is because of the easy access, compared to the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” he stated.

More than 25 years ago, access to Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House was closed to vehicular traffic due to security considerations.

“Seniors especially enjoy visiting the (Kentucky) Capitol in the spring, when they can drive around the Capitol and see the gorgeous tulips, the floral clock and rose garden, without getting out of their car,” Schickel explained.

On Valentine’s Day, senators showed love for SB 98, by passing it in a 24-8 vote. One of those in favor of the legislation was Sen. Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, who was elected in part by Franklin County voters.

The bill was received in the House the following day where it has since stalled in the House Committee on Committees.

Speaker of the House David Osborne, R-Prospect, serves as chair of the committee and Rep. David Meade, R-Stanford, is vice chair. Other committee members include Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg; Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively; Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown; Rep. Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro; and Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah.

As of Tuesday, there was no other action taken on the measure.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription