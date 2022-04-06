Former Commissioner Kyle Thompson was relieved of his duties as a city commissioner on March 17 after commission members Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, Leesa Unger and Kelly May voted for his removal following a public hearing that addressed charges of misconduct.
City leaders confirmed two written charges against Thompson at the public hearing:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate.
On Dec. 16 while city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Thompson sent a derogatory text message about Aubrey to his then-business partner Ashley Sutphin at Capital Court Authority LLC.
Sutphin testified at the trial-type public hearing that she then forwarded the text to Pennie Kendall, a co-worker who previously worked with both Sutphin and Thompson.
The message was observed on Kendall’s phone by Frankfort resident Ruthie Hall, who reported the text to city officials and submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.
The State Journal will continue to uphold its policy of not printing the message verbatim due to its graphic nature. But in it, Thompson accused Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been named the city’s top cop.
Thompson filed a 19-page civil lawsuit against the city in late February — a day before his public hearing was scheduled to occur. Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate has recused himself from the case at the request of counsel for the city. Another judge has been appointed to the case, which is slated for motion hour at 9 a.m. on April 21.
With only four members remaining on the city commission, a newspaper reader asked what the process is for filling Thompson’s vacated seat.
City Solicitor Laura Ross said that in accordance with KRS 83A.040, the city promptly notified Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock and Secretary of State Michael Adams.
“Per the statute, the Board of Commissioners has 30 days from the date of removal to fill the vacancy,” she explained. “If the vacancy is not filled within that time period, the governor must make the appointment.”
Ross pointed out that state law does not allow for a special election to fill Thompson’s seat due to the short amount of time between the vacancy’s occurrence and the next annual election.
“Under Kentucky Constitution Section 152, the person appointed will serve through the end of Mr. Thompson’s term, which concludes Dec. 31, 2022,” she added.
Ross noted that the city commission may appoint any person to fill the seat — regardless of previous election or campaign history (or lack thereof) — given that the appointee meets the following qualifications:
• A resident of Frankfort for at least one year prior to appointment;
• At least 18 years old;
• A qualified voter in the city; and
• Resides in the city throughout the term they are filling.
The vacancy must be filled at a regular or special-called meeting and the appointment may be discussed in executive session per KRS 61.810(1)(f), which authorizes discussions regarding appointment of a member of the Board of Commissioners, but any action taken to make an appointment will be done in an open public meeting.
“The law does not require a unanimous vote of the remaining Board members, so the person can be appointed if at least three of the four members vote in favor of the appointment,” Ross stated. “The person can take office immediately upon appointment and will need to take the oath of office within thirty days of appointment.”
Despite being removed from the city commission, Thompson could still be elected in November’s general election to serve a new term beginning in 2023. He filed to run for the seat on Jan. 25.
Because there are only six candidates vying for four seats there will not be a primary election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.