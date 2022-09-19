The goal of the Green Hill Cemetery Restoration Project is to grid the cemetery so loved ones can access records online and be able to look up a name and know where that person is buried. The orange flags at the cemetery serve as markers. The project is estimated to take about five years to complete. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Green Hill Cemetery, which sits on East Main Street near the Versailles Road intersection, holds significant history not just in Frankfort, but throughout the state as well.
Established in 1865, the cemetery contains the only monument to Kentucky’s United States Colored Troops (USCT), which included approximately 25,000 men. The 10-foot tall marker features the names of 142 local USCT members from Frankfort and the surrounding area.
Green Hill has a personal significance to many folks in the community, including Freddie Johnson, who is a local, well-known Buffalo Trace Distillery tour guide and the face of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda line. He is also a member of the cemetery’s board of trustees — a nonprofit, volunteer organization that operates as a trust holding the city-owned land where Green Hill sits.
A few years back, Johnson approached the distillery about donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales of his sodas to the cemetery’s organization. The distillery gave the nod and Freddie’s Historical Site Restoration Project began.
One dollar from every case of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda that is sold is donated to the Green Hill Cemetery restoration project. Last year, those donations amounted to $11,872. A check cut in that amount was presented to Jeanette Walker, chair of the cemetery’s board of trustees.
“This will help take a lot of stress off our shoulders,” she told The State Journal, adding that the city gives an annual amount for the maintenance of the cemetery, but it usually runs dry around the end of July.
The Green Hill Cemetery Board of Trustees has been actively restoring the grounds for roughly five years. The goal of the project is to grid the cemetery so loved ones can access records online and be able to look up a name and know where that person is buried. The orange flags at the cemetery serve as markers. The project is estimated to take about five years to complete.
“It’s not about us. It’s about giving back,” Johnson said. “It’s not about one person. It’s about a movement.”
The organization usually holds fundraisers at area churches to raise money. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, churches were closed and donations decreased.
To make a donation, send a check made out to Social Good Fund with “Freddie's Historical Site Restoration Project” in the memo line to Social Good Fund, 12651-5473 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, California 94805.
