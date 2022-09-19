Green Hill Cemetery, which sits on East Main Street near the Versailles Road intersection, holds significant history not just in Frankfort, but throughout the state as well.

Established in 1865, the cemetery contains the only monument to Kentucky’s United States Colored Troops (USCT), which included approximately 25,000 men. The 10-foot tall marker features the names of 142 local USCT members from Frankfort and the surrounding area.

091922 Green Hill Cemetery

The goal of the Green Hill Cemetery Restoration Project is to grid the cemetery so loved ones can access records online and be able to look up a name and know where that person is buried. The orange flags at the cemetery serve as markers. The project is estimated to take about five years to complete. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

