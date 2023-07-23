Short for Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS are man-made chemicals that resist grease, oil, water and heat. First used in the 1940s, PFAS are in a wide range of products such as stain- and water-resistant fabrics, carpeting, cleaning products, paints and fire-fighting foams.

PFAS are a diverse group of chemicals, but they all have a carbon-fluorine bond — meaning they do not easily degrade. Over time the wide use of PFAS have resulted in rising levels of contamination of the air, water and soil, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

