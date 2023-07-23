Short for Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS are man-made chemicals that resist grease, oil, water and heat. First used in the 1940s, PFAS are in a wide range of products such as stain- and water-resistant fabrics, carpeting, cleaning products, paints and fire-fighting foams.
PFAS are a diverse group of chemicals, but they all have a carbon-fluorine bond — meaning they do not easily degrade. Over time the wide use of PFAS have resulted in rising levels of contamination of the air, water and soil, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
“Accumulation of certain PFAS has also been shown through blood tests to occur in humans and animals,” the FDA website states. “While the science surrounding potential health effects of bioaccumulation is developing, exposure to some types of PFAS has been associated with serious health effects.”
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates the safe levels for many compounds in drinking water, but currently there is no regulation for PFAS at the federal level. Two compounds that could have health effects at very low concentrations are Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS).
In the mid-2000s U.S. manufacturers voluntarily phased out most uses for PFOA and PFOS, but they are still used. Because the compounds remain in the environment, they are commonly known as “forever chemicals.”
In 2016, when it issued its first health advisory level for PFOA and PFOS, the EPA set it at 70 parts per trillion.
Six years later the EPA set interim health advisory levels for PFOA at 0.004 parts per trillion and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS. To better explain this scale consider this, 1 part per trillion is equal to one drop in 500,000 barrels of water.
When a State Journal reader inquired about the level of PFAS found in local water, we reached out to Frankfort Plant Board spokeswoman Cathy Lindsey for an answer.
“You can find information about PFAS in FPB’s water on our website — https://fpb.pfas,” she said.
Per the FPB website, the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection (DEP) in 2019 conducted a study of eight PFAS in a representative sample of 81 public drinking water plants. The results indicated that one or more PFAS were found at 72% of surface water treatment plants and 26% of ground water treatment plants. Thirty-three samples detected PFOS.
“Of the eight PFAS analytes tested, PFOS was detected in FPB’s water at 1.35 parts per trillion, well below the EPA’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion at that time,” the FPB website states.
“Although FPD’s 2019 PFOS level is above the new interim levels, keep in mind, these advisory levels are not regulatory levels and FPB water is still within compliance of all current drinking water regulations.”
It goes on to add that when the EPA finalizes an enforceable maximum contaminant level, public water systems usually have three years to get into compliance with the new rule.
The plant board notes that it will be taking steps to continue to coordinate and collaborate with state and federal regulatory agencies for ongoing research and rule-making developments; promote open and honest communication regarding PFAS; and examine strategies to reduce levels of PFAS as the EPA develops drinking water standards.
For further questions about PFAS, contact FPB’s Laboratory Manager Shannon Young at syoung@fewpb.com or 502-352-4349.
