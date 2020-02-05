After The State Journal published a story comparing Frankfort’s property tax rate with cities of comparable size in mid-January, a reader asked how much annual city and county revenue is generated by occupational taxes.
A 1% occupational tax is imposed on the salaries, wages, commissions and other compensation of all employees working in Franklin County.
Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson said the fiscal court budgeted this year for payroll tax revenue of $5.5 million, which is about 35% of total budgeted tax receipts of $15.851 million. Taxes represent 57% of the county's total budget of $27.661 million.
The City of Frankfort’s occupational tax of 1.95% is withheld on the wages of those who work or perform services within the city limits by their employers, which remit the funds to the city on a quarterly basis.
“According to our finance department, withholding taxes are around 50% of our annual general fund revenue,” City Clerk Chermie Maxwell told The State Journal.
In 2019, the city brought in more than $24.24 million in total occupational taxes — up slightly from the previous year ($24.16 million) but less than 2017’s total of $24.62 million.
City Finance Director Jennifer Jenkins broke down last year’s numbers even further — insurance licenses ($3.81 million); 1.95% withholding ($10.63 million); state government withholding tax ($7.51 million); 1.95% business ($2.17 million); regulatory fees ($45,895); and penalty/interest ($63,252).
