The Tanglewood water reservoir, which took years of discussion, debate, planning and construction, is finished and in operation.

Cathy Lindsey, marketing and communications director at the Frankfort Plant Board, told The State Journal that the secondary tank has been removed as well.

011623 Reservoir

This aerial photo shows the completed reservoir as well as the Frankfort Plant Board Clubhouse. (Photo courtesy of Frankfort Plant Board)

