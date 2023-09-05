The public works department is an umbrella for a variety of services provided to residents of the municipality.
In addition to overseeing the operation of solid waste; streets and floodwall; transit; and fleet maintenance, the department is also responsible for maintaining city buildings as well as the municipal separate storm sewer system.
Public works also deals with draining and engineering issues. According to the city’s website, development plans are reviewed by the office to ensure adequate drainage, roadway sight distance, traffic control, parking, etc.
“Permits are issued for drive approaches, street cuts, grading and other types of work performed on city streets or in right-of-ways,” the site states.
The department also is in charge of the sidewalk program and inventories spots that are in need of repair and is systematically performing the maintenance through the city’s Pavement Replacement/Repair Plan.
Solid waste
The solid waste division provides residential curbside trash and recycling services within the city limits.
Collection is done on a regular schedule. To view the schedule, visit https://www.frankfort.ky.gov/173/Collection-Schedules
The city provides wheeled 64- or 96-gallon trash and recycling containers, which are assigned to each dwelling unit at no initial cost. However, the property owner is in charge of keeping the containers clean.
Residents can exchange trash carts for a different size for a $75 service charge by contacting the public works department at 502-352-2088. Recycling cart sizes can be changed at no cost.
Within the first 30 days of ownership, new property owners are able to request a one-time cart change at no cost.
Acceptable recyclables for curbside pickup include aluminum beverage cans, steel food cans, aerosol spray cans, plastic soft drink and alcohol bottles, plastic bleach and fabric softener jugs, plastic cooking oil bottles and jugs, plastic laundry detergent jugs, plastic milk and water jugs, office paper, junk mail, newspapers, magazines, corrugated cardboard, paperboard, paper food and beverage cartons and glass bottles, jars and jugs.
Streets and floodwall
In addition to floodwall operation and maintenance, the streets and floodwall division of public works is in charge of roadway maintenance on city-owned streets as well as drainage ditches, storm drains and storm pipe in city rights-of-way and easements.
This division also runs the street sweeper and one flusher truck for roadway cleaning along with snow and ice removal during winter months.
“During the spring months, the city engineer assesses all city streets to determine which streets are to be included in that year’s paving program,” the city website adds.
Street signage, mowing in city rights-of-way and small drainage construction projects also fall under the purview of this division.
In the autumn, the streets division is responsible for annual leaf collection. Property owners rake leaves to the curb and leaf vacuums are scheduled to pick them up.
“This service is a benefit to our residents, but also serves to help maintain the stormwater drainage system,” the city website reads. “By assisting our residents with leaf collection and disposal, the streets and floodwall division is helping to ensure that the storm system does not become clogged with debris.”
The city’s flood protection system was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1969 for North Frankfort and 1997 for South Frankfort. Personnel from the street and floodwall division operate and maintain the floodwall, levees and four Kentucky River flood pumping stations.
Frankfort Transit
The capital city’s transportation option, Frankfort Transit is run through public works.
Frankfort Transit offers three deviated fixed routes with fares as low as 25 cents per trip with one free transfer at the Clinton Street main terminal.
These routes make stops at designated bus shelters and stops and cover local shopping centers, doctors offices, the hospital, senior citizen complexes and most state office buildings, per the city’s website.
“All route vehicles are fully handicap-accessible and are equipped with a 1,000-pound wheelchair lift or ramp,” it adds. “Assistance boarding and disembarking the vehicle is available upon request.”
For a 50-cent charge, deviations of up to ¾ of a mile can be made on fixed routes. Those in need of deviations must provide notice by making an appointment before 2:30 p.m. the day prior at 502-875-8565.
Demand Response Service provides one-way, door-to-door service to fit the needs of passengers who do not have a deviated fixed route stop within ¾ of a mile of their address as well as those with approved reasonable accommodation due to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Demand Response Service costs $2 one way and must be scheduled before 2:30 p.m. the day before. Because of limited space, trips are available on a first come, first served basis.
Frankfort Transit also operates the season trolley from April through October. The trolley, which is handicap accessible and equipped with a wheelchair lift, runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Provided free of charge, the trolley stops at popular downtown sites including both Capitols, the governor’s mansion, Rebecca Ruth Candies and Buffalo Trace.
