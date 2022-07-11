Even though the November general election is four months away, campaign signs have already started to pock the local landscape leading several State Journal readers to inquire about the legality of erecting election signs this early in the season.

Though somewhat confusing, Franklin County and the City of Frankfort have different regulations regarding campaign signs, which both define as “any type of non-premise sign which refers only to the issues or candidates involved in a political election.”

Vote for me

In the county, signs are not allowed to be erected earlier than 60 days before the election. With the general election falling on Nov. 8 this year, that means campaign signs should not be put up before Sept. 10. Political signs also must be taken down 10 days after the election or when a candidate for office withdraws from the race. The county does not specify the dimensions of the sign.

On the other hand, the city requires that campaign signs must be no larger than 32 square feet and shorter than 6 feet. Signs are allowed to be placed any time before an election, but must be removed within five days following the election or when a candidate withdraws.

However, some city and county regulations concerning political signs are the same. For example, neither allows signs in public rights-of-way or on public fences or utility poles and neither require a permit to post a campaign sign.

