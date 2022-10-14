In July the city commission approved the acceptance of $300,000 in federal funding through a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for its Downtown Wayfinding Project.
TAP is a reimbursement program administered by the Office of Local Programs in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
The grant money, which was awarded more than seven years ago, will help pay for the fabrication and installation of signs that will allow area residents and visitors to more easily navigate their way through town.
Per the resolution, the city is required to match the TAP funds with a 20% match for the project, which computes to $75,000 if all TAP funds are used.
The signs will be erected in the Main Street area bordered by Wilkinson Boulevard, Capital Avenue, Mero, East Main and Second streets and will include points of interest such as landmarks, historic sites, shops, museums and city, county and state office buildings.
The wayfinding system includes directional signage for state and city routes, public parking signage, pedestrian signage, interpretative signage, directional signage and street identification signage which will be installed in right of ways owned by the city, county or state.
The city advertised for bids for the project and submissions were due July 29. Project Manager Chuck Knowles originally anticipated awarding and gaining city commission approval of a contract by the end of August, but that fell through after no bids were received. A second advertisement for bids with a Sept. 2 deadline was placed and again no bids were submitted.
“We have discussed with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet a modified procurement process in hopes of generating some interest,” Knowles said earlier this week. “We will revise the bid proposal and advertise for a sign fabricator to provide the specified signs and posts. These will be delivered to the city.
“A few months after advertising for the sign fabricator, we will again revise the bid proposal and advertise for a sign contractor who will install the signs and posts at the specified locations,” he added.
Knowles updated his anticipated completion date for the project to be midsummer of next year.
As for the wayfinding signs associated with the TIGER Grant Project in the Second Street corridor, Pace Contracting is currently constructing the bases for the 11 signs, which will be installed once they are received.
