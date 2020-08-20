A State Journal reader asked when residents would have the opportunity to recycle paper, newspaper, cereal boxes and yogurt cups.
That depends on when the Lexington facility, where the city hauls recyclables, has a buyer for the materials, said Sara Anderson, deputy director of public works.
“The city does not know when it will again accept materials like paper board, yogurt cups or glass as this decision is based on what a recycling facility accepts,” she told The State Journal.
“Materials received by the recycling facility that they do not accept are sent to a landfill,” Anderson said, adding that the associated costs are then passed on to the city.
“This is why it is so important that only approved items are placed in recycle carts.”
Currently, plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum cans, metal food cans and dry corrugated cardboard are acceptable for curbside recycling pickup.
Residents can recycle paper, newspapers, shredded paper, magazines, paperback books and hardcover books (with the covers removed) at the city’s drop box at the Frankfort Recycle Center, 309 Rouse Ave. Contents in the bin are then hauled to the recycling center in Lexington, Anderson said.
For county residents, paper recycling, which includes office paper, mail, magazines, catalogs and newsprint, is accepted at bins behind the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on River Bend Road.
Both paper recycling bins are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The county’s curbside trash and recycling collection is operating normally although with increased volume.
“With more residents at home, each house has more waste to pick up — thus filling the trucks faster than normal,” the county posted on its website. “This means Central Kentucky Hauling has to go to back to their landfill to empty more often — which causes delays.”
The county asks residents to be patient on scheduled pickup days. However, if curbside recycling and trash have not been picked up by 3 p.m. on the scheduled day, residents are urged to call Brittany Woodward, solid waste coordinator, at 502-875-8751.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.