Heavy rain and Kentucky River and Elkhorn Creek flooding caused significant damage throughout Franklin and surrounding counties in March 2021.

The Kentucky River crested at 40.16 feet — the highest in more than a decade and one of only nine crests higher than 40 feet.

101922 You Asked - Glenns Creek Road

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates that significant repair to Glenns Creek Road near Harrod Concrete won't begin until next summer. The road has been closed since March 2021. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription