Originally scheduled for this past week, the city’s solid waste department announced that the spring clean up week was canceled.

According to the notice on the city’s website, the event will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

042123 Trash truck

A City of Frankfort trash truck collects from a bin on Tierra Linda Drive Thursday morning. The spring clean up week has been canceled and will be rescheduled. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Overflow bags

City overflow trash bags can be purchased at both local Kroger locations for $5 for a roll of five. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

