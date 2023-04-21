Originally scheduled for this past week, the city’s solid waste department announced that the spring clean up week was canceled.
According to the notice on the city’s website, the event will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
“We have not set a date yet due to ongoing staffing shortages and equipment issues,” Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts told The State Journal on Thursday.
During clean up weeks, residents can dispose of additional garbage bags for free without having to purchase the city’s overflow bags or putting them in garbage bins. Bulky items — such as furniture and appliances — are also picked up during regularly scheduled trash days during clean up weeks.
The spring clean up week — when it is rescheduled — will be the second of three scheduled free pickup events planned this year. One occurred in late January and another is slated for October although specific dates have yet to be determined.
In November the city adopted new solid waste fees and decreased the number of clean up weeks from six times a year to three times annually — one after the holidays, a second in the spring and another in the fall. City leaders view it as a cost-saving measure. By eliminating half of the clean up events, the city is spending approximately $25,647 compared to $51,294, which it previously paid to host six clean up weeks per year.
In between clean up weeks, residents can purchase overflow trash bags for refuse that is not able to fit in standard bags in city-issued trash receptacles. A roll of the bags costs $5 and are available at both Frankfort Kroger locations.
“The overflow bags at Kroger are usually located in the trash/storage bag aisle in a three-tier display at either end,” Roberts explained.
The solid waste department also offers bulk pick up for those who need additional trash service. Depending on the size, bulk pickups cost between $50-$100. Carts can also be ordered for one-time pick up. However, construction debris is not permitted.
Residents can also request a larger trash cart. The service charge to upgrade from a 64-gallon trash receptacle to a 96-gallon trash bin is $75. Payment can be made in person at City Hall with cash, check or credit card. A 2.95% fee will be charged when using a credit card and payment may be made over the phone by contacting public works at 502-875-8500.
Those who mail payment should include an address, cart size request, name and phone number and mail it to City of Frankfort, Attention Public Works, P.O. Box 697, Frankfort, KY 40602.
New property owners are able to request a one-time cart change out within the first 30 days of ownership at no cost. Call 502-352-2088 to schedule a cart exchange.
Residents are also encouraged to utilize the FrankWaste app on their phones to schedule specialized pick-ups as well as to keep up to date with service changes.
