In the years since the downtown Frankfort YMCA has been operational most of the talk has been centered on the land underneath the facility — better known as the “C” in Parcels B and C.
The property is owned by New Frankfort Development LLC, a company of Eastern Kentucky businessman Marty Johnson, and plans for the area include extending Washington Street two blocks north to Mero Street and building a mixed-use development featuring retail, office space, parking and housing.
Before any plans were put into motion, the city and Frankfort Transit had to wait to receive approval for a $5.5 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant for the transit center/parking garage project on Parcel B. The OK came in late June, as did an additional $1.25 million, which was provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Transportation Delivery by way of the FTA Section 5311 Program.
It was recently announced that construction for the transit center/parking garage is tentatively scheduled to start between the middle of May and mid-June with an approximate completion date of February.
As for the downtown YMCA, it is currently set to be demolished prior to March “to coincide with the city’s estimated timeline for completion of the new parking garage adjacent to the Capital Plaza Hotel,” according to Megan Walsen, of Red Draw Development, the project developer.
She told The State Journal that the timing is to ensure that the Capital Plaza Hotel has ample parking during the transit center’s construction phase.
“All necessary pre-demolition items have been completed and are awaiting completion of the new parking garage facility,” Walsen explained.
“Other options are also being pursued that could potentially accelerate the current schedule,” she added.
