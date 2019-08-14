The Versailles Road location of the fast-food seafood restaurant, which sustained significant structural damage in an early-morning fire in February 2018, is slated to open its new building on Sept. 9.
“We just found out the date of the reopening last week,” Captain D’s Manager Mike Loman told The State Journal Wednesday afternoon.
He and his staff have fielded quite a few calls from customers inquiring about when the eastside location will open the doors to its new building.
“People are also asking about the Shelbyville store too, but we aren’t affiliated with them,” Loman added.
Around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2018, a passerby spotted smoke billowing from the restaurant’s roof. Sixteen firefighters from Frankfort Fire Department stations 1, 2 and 4 responded to the fire, which started in a malfunctioning refrigerator/freezer in the attic, and had it under control within 15 minutes, according to Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe.
No one was injured, as the building was vacant and closed when the fire started. But firefighters did have difficulty locating the source of the blaze due to the HVAC system and electrical wiring in the attic.
“They showed up, did their jobs, as they were trained to do, even though it was a tricky fire to locate,” Briscoe said at the time.
The day after the blaze — which occurred the day before Lent began — Captain D’s Area Director Jesse Benavides said it would take up to six months for the restaurant to reopen and that insurance representatives had inspected the damage.
“The norm for these kinds of things is three to six months,” he told a reporter.
However, the project took longer than originally expected.