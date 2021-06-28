A State Journal reader inquired about the timeframe for paving work on Lyons Drive in East Frankfort.

Lyons Drive map

“All of the underground utility work seems to be done,” the reader wrote. “The road surfaces have been left in a very rough condition for about three years.”

Lyons Drive connects the Franklin Heights neighborhood with Versailles Road near Highland Christian Church.

“The city will be repaving streets or portions of streets in that neighborhood that have been disturbed by utility construction,” Katie Beard, public works director for the city, confirmed to The State Journal.

She explained that the timing of the paving project has yet to be finalized due to scheduling around other utility work.

“Once we confirm that other utility work is complete, repairs will be scheduled,” Beard said.

