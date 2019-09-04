At the beginning of May, the City of Lexington’s recycling plant suddenly stopped accepting paper products from its affiliate partners, including Frankfort and Franklin County, due to “an overabundance of material in domestic markets.”
The change, which went into effect immediately, forced the city to reevaluate its recycling policies. In early July, the city launched a revamped recycling program that includes reduced rates for trash receptacles and overflow bags until Oct. 1.
Asked about efforts to return to full recycling, Byron Roberts, superintendent of the Division of Solid Waste, said there is currently no timeframe.
“I spoke with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government’s recycle center and they are still looking for new places to take newspaper,” he said. “It could be the only item that is added back in the future.”
Currently, city residents can only recycle plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum and steel cans, and corrugated cardboard.
Nonrecyclable items include all types of paper, glass bottles and jars, plastic bags or plastic wrap, any type of Styrofoam, plastic or metal hangers, plastic cups and bowls and clamshell packages.
However, Roberts encourages city residents to take advantage of the reduced upsize fee for larger trash carts, lowered from $50 to $25, and the $2 discount on a roll of overflow bags, which are offered at both Frankfort Kroger locations for $4.
“The lowered upsize fee and overflow trash bag prices will increase after Oct. 1,” Roberts added.
To schedule a cart change or for more information about the recycling program contact the Division of Solid Waste at 502-875-8527 or Public Works at 502-352-2088.