The two facilities off the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just across the Woodford County line have been closed for renovations since the end of January and a series of delays has pushed the opening date back four months.
“The anticipated completion month is now October,” said Natasha Lacy, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 spokeswoman. “The exact date is yet to be determined.”
Lexington-based OMNI Commercial is making repairs to the sewage lift station — a series of pumps used in low-lying areas to transport sanitary wastewater to a treatment facility. According to project manager Joseph Isaacs, who spoke with The State Journal in March, the focus of the work is to upgrade the rest areas.
“It’s very dated, probably from the ’70s,” he added.
Originally, the project was to be finished by the beginning of May in preparation for the influx in traffic the Kentucky Derby brings to the area. In anticipation of additional motorists, KYTC officials opened the restroom facilities at both rest areas on May 2, but plumbing issues forced the temporary closure of the I-64 eastbound rest area the following day.
To accommodate the record-breaking number of travelers for the Fourth of July holiday, KYTC once again opened only the restroom facilities at the two rest areas. The lobby remained closed and there was no access to the vending machines.
Throughout the renovations each facility has provided parking accommodations for semi-tractor trailer drivers.