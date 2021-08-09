Glenns Creek Road (KY 1659) between mile marker 1 and 2 has been closed since spring when heavy rain and historic flooding of the Kentucky River caused a 500-foot slide.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), both lanes of that one-mile stretch have been blocked to through traffic since March 1.

080921 You Asked - Glenns Creek Road

A portion on Glenns Creek Road (KY 1659) just past Harrod Concrete and Stone Co. has been closed since March 1. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

During the flood five months ago, the Kentucky River crested at 40.16 feet — the highest in more than a decade and one of only nine crests higher than 40 feet.

As to when Glenns Creek Road, which is called McCracken Pike in Woodford County, will reopen, that has yet to be determined.

Engineering personnel with the transportation cabinet are currently researching an appropriate repair option.

Motorists are advised to avoid that portion of Glenns Creek. There is a signed detour from Duncan Road (KY 1681) to Versailles Road (U.S. 60) in Woodford County to the East-West Connector (KY 676) in Franklin County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription